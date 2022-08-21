Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G opened at $48.51 on Friday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genpact by 179.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 14.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 13.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.