GeoDB Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded up 37.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market cap of $371,452.31 and $4,314.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00128132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00095264 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 67,271,419 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.