GeyserCoin Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (GSR)

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 122.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,205.20 and $4.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 77.3% higher against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.25 or 1.79999999 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,710,242 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

