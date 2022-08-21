Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.03 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.14.

Globant stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.48. 1,121,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,662. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.74 and a 200 day moving average of $218.76. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 32.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,741,000 after buying an additional 150,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

