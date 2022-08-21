GNY (GNY) Market Cap Reaches $2.85 Million

GNY (GNY) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. GNY has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $13,524.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

GNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

