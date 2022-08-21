GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,361. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.08 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

