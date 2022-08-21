GoHelpFund (HELP) Market Cap Tops $5,161.49

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $5,161.49 and $4,965.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

