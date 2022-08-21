Goose Finance (EGG) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

Goose Finance (EGG) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $64,033.77 and $55.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

