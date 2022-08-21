Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.00 million-$256.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.21.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,811,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 67,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

