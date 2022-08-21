Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) PT Lowered to $5.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
GNLN stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $61.80.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.20). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenlane will post -5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.
