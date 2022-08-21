Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) PT Lowered to $5.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Greenlane Price Performance

GNLN stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.20). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenlane will post -5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

About Greenlane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,099,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 833,462 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at $505,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 865,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 225,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 775.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 710,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 629,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.