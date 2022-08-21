HashCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $123,724.81 (HSC)

HashCoin (HSC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $123,724.81 and $15,398.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,182.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003725 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00107754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00032577 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.