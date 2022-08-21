Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HWBK opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $171.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Burkhead acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

