HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,033 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 307,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 207,784 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 26.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.5805 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

