Head to Head Comparison: American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Root and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -115.99% -80.67% -27.81% American International Group 22.23% 7.12% 0.73%

Risk & Volatility

Root has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million 0.60 -$521.10 million ($29.32) -0.50 American International Group $52.06 billion 0.82 $9.39 billion $15.23 3.68

This table compares Root and American International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Root and American International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 5 0 0 1.83 American International Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Root currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.16%. American International Group has a consensus price target of $66.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.94%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than American International Group.

Summary

American International Group beats Root on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, such as auto, homeowners, umbrella, yacht, fine art, and collections; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident; supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; and financial planning and advisory services; record-keeping, plan administrative, and compliance services; and term life and universal life insurance. It also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, and broker-dealers. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

