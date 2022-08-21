Heritage Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,466,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,933. The firm has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

