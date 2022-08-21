Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,425 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 718,026 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %
DHR stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,192. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.19.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Further Reading
