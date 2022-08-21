Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.96. 26,240,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,168,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

