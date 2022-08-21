Heritage Trust Co Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

MRK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.08. 8,828,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,426,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.