Heritage Trust Co Has $12.32 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 369,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $110,605,000 after acquiring an additional 65,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.