Heritage Trust Co Has $5.14 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $476.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.73. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.