Heritage Trust Co Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,242,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,002. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.00 and its 200-day moving average is $363.93.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.