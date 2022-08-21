Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,336.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.1% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 28.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 215,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $371.01. The stock had a trading volume of 875,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,175. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,396 shares of company stock valued at $14,471,365. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

