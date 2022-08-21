Heritage Trust Co Purchases 352 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after acquiring an additional 473,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 544,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. 3,910,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

