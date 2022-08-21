Heritage Trust Co Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.9% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 55,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,379,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after buying an additional 821,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.60. 5,400,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.59.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

