Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.78. 1,604,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

