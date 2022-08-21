Heritage Trust Co Sells 3,410 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,448. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.68. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.60 and a 12-month high of $169.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

