Honey Price Down 17% Over Last Week (HNY)

Honey (HNY) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Honey coin can now be bought for $16.54 or 0.00078288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honey has a total market cap of $16.54 million and $11,521.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honey has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Honey

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap.

Buying and Selling Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

