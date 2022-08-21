HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $609.86.

HSBC Stock Down 1.9 %

HSBC opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 50.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

