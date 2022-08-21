HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.28-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $351.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.28. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.60.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

