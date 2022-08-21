Hydro (HYDRO) Achieves Market Cap of $363,403.79

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Hydro has a market cap of $363,403.79 and $5,516.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Hydro coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,414.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127838 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032923 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00095171 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.