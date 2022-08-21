HyperDAO (HDAO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $425,129.00

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $25.87 million and approximately $425,129.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,422.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003758 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00095317 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

