Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $1.81 million and $785.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00768793 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Idle
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,251,458 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Idle
