iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2022

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after acquiring an additional 878,492 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its position in iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,922 shares during the period. Finally, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd increased its position in iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.76.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.