iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on IHRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Trading Down 3.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after acquiring an additional 878,492 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its position in iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,922 shares during the period. Finally, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd increased its position in iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.76.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

