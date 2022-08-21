Innova (INN) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Innova has a market capitalization of $232,556.88 and approximately $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

