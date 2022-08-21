Innova Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Innova has a total market cap of $232,568.49 and approximately $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.