Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after buying an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,962,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after buying an additional 38,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.38 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.60.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

