Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $128.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $56.30 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $180.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.