Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $125.00 at Atlantic Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

ICE opened at $109.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.07. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,434. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

