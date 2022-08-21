International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Raised by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 2.4% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,248. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

