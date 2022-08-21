Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,454,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PWV opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

