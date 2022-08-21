Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 76,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $322.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.