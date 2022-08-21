IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.50.

IQV stock opened at $239.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.47. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

