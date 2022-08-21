IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Up 5.9 %

IRIX stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

