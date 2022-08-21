Iridium (IRD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Iridium (IRD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Iridium has a total market cap of $93,759.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iridium has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00765594 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Iridium Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash.
Buying and Selling Iridium
