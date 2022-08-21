IRISnet Price Reaches $0.0207 on Major Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $28.06 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,094,540,892 coins and its circulating supply is 1,358,101,474 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

