Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 22,903,489 shares trading hands.

Ironveld Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £8.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.73.

About Ironveld

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

