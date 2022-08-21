iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 160.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $18,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,555.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after buying an additional 1,012,809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,281.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,174,000 after purchasing an additional 714,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,451,000 after purchasing an additional 132,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.93. 71,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.