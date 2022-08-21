iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Trimmed by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,039,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,257,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,955,456. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

