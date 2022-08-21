iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 418,468.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 611,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 610,964 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

