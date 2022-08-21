iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Raymond James & Associates’ 5th Largest Position

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,076,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,784 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,488,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.86. 2,603,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

